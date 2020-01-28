Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Qudian Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or the "Company") (NYSE: QD). A class action securities lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Qudian securities between December 13, 2018 and January 15, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On January 16, 2020, Qudian issued a press release announcing "that the Company withdraws its fiscal 2019 guidance and will not issue guidance in the near term due to uncertainty related to the recent regulatory and operating environment." The press release further stated that "China's online consumer finance industry was affected by several regulatory developments in the fourth quarter of 2019, including further restrictions on loan collection practices, more stringent user data privacy rules and the requirements for P2P lending platforms to orderly exit their P2P businesses," which "reduced the availability of funding for consumer credit and [drove] up delinquency rates across the industry, including the Company's loan portfolio."

Following this news, Qudian's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") fell by $0.83 per share, or 19.13%, to close at $3.55 per ADS on January 16, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than March 23, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

