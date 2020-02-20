Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Tivity Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tivity Health, Inc. ("Tivity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TVTY). Investors who purchased Tivity securities may be affected.

On February 19, 2020, after the market closed, Tivity reported fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2019 results, including a net loss in the fourth quarter of $323.1 million that includes a non-cash impairment chart of $377.1 million in its Nutrition segment. The Company also announced the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Donato Tramuto, including his resignation from the Board, effective immediately, as well as the departure of the President of the Nutrition segment.

Following this news, Tivity's shares plunged by over 42% during midday trading on February 20, 2020.

If you purchased Tivity's shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4700

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Related Links

http://www.kaplanfox.com

