INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Tigo Energy, Inc. ("Tigo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TYGO) on investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2023, Tigo issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Therein, Tigo claimed that it had "recently started seeing some demand softening in the channel as supply constraints that defined 2022 began to improve in 2023." The Company also claimed that it believes the "supply constraints led to some across-the-board over-ordering that the industry is now facing."

On this news, Tigo's stock price fell $9.29, or 43.6%, to close at $12.01 per share on August 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tigo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith