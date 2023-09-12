INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

12 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Xponential Fitness, Inc. ("Xponential" or the "Company") (NYSE: XPOF) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 26, 2023, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Xponential is "hiding the fact that many of their brands and franchisees are struggling." The report further alleges that, despite CEO claims that the Company has "never closed a store," Fuzzy Panda found over 30 permanently closed stores. Fuzzy Panda also claims that franchise documents suggest that 8 out of every 10 Xponential brands are losing money monthly, with over half of Xponential studios never making a positive financial return.

On this news, Xponential's stock price fell $9.39, or 37.4%, to close at $15.72 per share on June 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Xponential securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
[email protected]
www.howardsmithlaw.com

