INVESTOR ALERT: LKLSG and Doss Firm, LLC Investigating Potential Lawsuit Relating to Alleged $100 Million Ponzi Scheme by QYU Holdings Inc., QYU Holdings Corporation, QYU Holdings Limited LLC, Darren Robinson, Dwight Foster, and/or K.E.L. Enterprises, Inc.

News provided by

Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman

01 Aug, 2023, 12:09 ET

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recently filed criminal complaint, the Department of Justice charged Darren Robinson with running a $100 million Ponzi scheme across the United States, Canada, and several other countries through his related companies QYU Holdings Inc., QYU Holdings Corporation, and QYU Holdings Limited LLC ("QYU"). See U.S. v. Robinson, 2:23−mj−30260. (E.D. Mich.) 

The law firms of Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP ("LKLSG") in Miami and The Doss Firm, LLC ("Doss Law Firm") in Atlanta are investigating potential legal action designed to help victims of the QYU scam.  LKLSG and Doss Law Firm represent clients nationwide.

The criminal complaint alleges that Robinson recently admitted to law enforcement officials in a voluntary interview that he operated a Ponzi scheme that solicited funds from investors through a network of client managers, promising high returns through investments in the global foreign currency exchange market ("FOREX").  Robinson admitted that the vast majority of the $100 million raised was misappropriated to pay distributions to other investors, and fund Robinson's lifestyle. Robinson admitted to creating fictitious FOREX trading data and account statements to investors that were materially false. Investors generally wired their investment funds to QYU accounts at financial institutions in the United States.

In a related case, the CFTC recently filed an enforcement complaint against Dwight Foster ("Foster"), and K.E.L. Enterprises, Inc. ("KEL"), for soliciting not less than $13.2 million from at least 45 investors to invest in a commodity pool related to QYU. See CFTC v. Foster, No. 2:23-cv-11552 (E.D. Mich).

Attorney Advertising.  The law firms responsible for this advertisement are Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP (www.lklsg.com) and The Doss Firm, LLC (www.dossfirm.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict similar outcomes with respect to future matters.  Opportunities to discuss your particular case are welcomed.  All communications are treated confidentially.

CONTACT:
Jason Kellogg, Esq.
Jason Doss, Esq.
Email: [email protected]
P: 786-673-3033

SOURCE Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman

