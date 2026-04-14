INVESTOR ALERT: LKLSG Investigating Potential Lawsuit Against Goliath Ventures Inc. for AllegedCryptocurrency Ponzi Scheme

MIAMI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP ("LKLSG") in Miami is investigating potential legal action against Orlando-based Goliath Ventures Inc. ("Goliath"), its principal, Christopher Alexander Delgado ("Delgado"), and/or complicit third parties arising out of an alleged $328-million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme.

On February 1, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") filed a criminal complaint against Delgado alleging that Delgado operated Goliath as a Ponzi scheme, soliciting about 1,500 victims to invest in cryptocurrency "liquidity pools" with offers of guaranteed returns. In reality, investor funds were primarily used to pay earlier investors and millions of dollars of personal expenditures by Delgado.

The law firm of Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP ("LKLSG") in Miami is investigating potential legal action designed to help victims of the Golaith scam. If you executed an agreement with Goliath, please contact attorney Jason Kellogg at the information above. LKLSG represents clients nationwide.

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About Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP

LKLSG is a Miami-based commercial law firm providing focused, efficient, and hands-on representation in high-stakes legal proceedings including complex commercial litigation, class actions, bankruptcy and receiverships, lender/borrower litigation and workouts and labor and employment litigation.

CONTACT:

Jason Kellogg, Esq.

Jason Doss, Esq.

Email: [email protected]

P: (305) 722-8891

SOURCE Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman