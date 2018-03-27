INVESTOR ALERT: LongFin Corp. (LFIN) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Possible Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

LongFin common stock has plunged approximately 46% in two trading days after Citron Research called into question the veracity of the Company's public filings and press releases calling them "riddled with inaccuracies and fraud." Further, the Russell 2000 Index announced LongFin would be removed from the Index just two weeks after its having joined.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LongFin securities and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP is a Boston-based law firm representing investors nationwide. The firm's lawyers have collectively been prosecuting securities cases on behalf of individual and institutional investors for over 50 years and have recovered billions of dollars on their behalf. Block & Leviton's investigations into corporate wrongdoing were recently covered by the New York Times.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

