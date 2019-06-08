INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces the Investigation of the Following Merger

NEW YORK, June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (LEXEA) ("Liberty") regarding its acquisition by Expedia Group, Inc. ("Expedia"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Liberty shareholders will receive shares of Expedia common stock per share of Liberty common stock they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/liberty-expedia-holdings-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) ("DNB or "Company") related to the sale of the Company to S&T Bancorp, Inc. ("S&T Bancorp"). Under the terms of the agreement, DNB shareholders will have the right to receive 1.22 shares of S&T Bancorp common stock for each share of DNB they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/dnb-financial-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ("Cypress" or "Company") related to the sale of the Company to Infineon Technologies AG. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, each share of Cypress common stock will be converted into the right to receive $23.85 in cash. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/cypress-semiconductor-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

El Paso Electric Company (EE) ("El Paso") regarding its sale to Infrastructure Investments Fund, an investment vehicle advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of El Paso common stock will be converted into the right to receive $68.25 in cash. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/el-paso-electric-company. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (SHOS) ("Sears") regarding its acquisition by Transform Holdco LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Sears common stock will be converted into the right to receive $2.25 in cash. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/sears-hometown-and-outlet-stores-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) ("Amplify" or "Company") related to the sale of the Company to Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. ("Midstates"). Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Amplify common stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.933 shares of Midstates common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/amplify-energy-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Stewardship Financial Corporation (SSFN) ("Stewardship") related to its acquisition by Columbia Financial, Inc. (" Columbia "). Under the proposed transaction, each share of Stewardship common stock will be converted into the right to receive $15.75 in cash for each share of Stewardship common stock held. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/stewardship-financial-corporation . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) ("Anadarko or "Company") regarding the sale of the Company to Occidental Petroleum Corporation ("Occidental"). Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Anadarko common stock will be converted into the right to receive $59.00 in cash and 0.2934 shares of Occidental common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/anadarko-petroleum-corporation-0. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) ("Barnes & Noble" or "Company") related to the sale of the Company to Elliott Associates, L.P. and Elliott International, L.P. (together "Elliott Sponsors"). Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Barnes & Noble common stock will be converted into the right to receive $6.50 in cash per share of Barnes & Noble common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/barnes-noble-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

