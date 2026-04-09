INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yiren Digital Ltd. - YRD

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yiren Digital Ltd. ("Yiren" or the "Company") (NYSE: YRD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Yiren and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 19, 2026, Yiren announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Among other items, the Company reported fourth quarter revenue of approximately RMB 957.6 million, representing a decline of approximately 34% year-over-year and significantly below previously issued guidance of RMB 1.4 billion to RMB 1.6 billion. Yiren also reported a net loss of approximately RMB 882.2 million for the quarter, compared to net income of approximately RMB 331.4 million in the prior-year period. Yiren further disclosed that its provision for contingent liabilities increased significantly to approximately RMB 1.11 billion, up from approximately RMB 459.8 million in the prior quarter. The Company also reported worsening delinquency rates across multiple categories, including increases in 1–30 day, 31–60 day, and 61–90 day delinquency rates compared to the prior quarter. Yiren attributed these results to several factors, including a decline in service fee rates under a new regulatory framework, a strategic reduction in loan facilitation volume, and a higher-risk asset profile.

On this news, Yiren's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $1.65 per ADR, or 44.84%, to close at $2.03 per ADR on March 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP