INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of - GALT

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. ("Galectin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GALT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Galectin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

December 19, 2025, Galectin issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided a written response, and subsequent communications, to the Company's previously submitted Type C meeting request regarding the development program for belapectin, its investigational galectin-3 inhibitor. The FDA converted the Company's initial request for an in-person or teleconference meeting to a written response." Galectin said that it will now pursue a follow-up Type C meeting with the FDA to finalize remaining components of its next clinical trial design. While the Company stated there is alignment with the agency on the proposed patient population for a registration trial, key aspects of the trial design remain unresolved.

On this news, Galectin's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 28.9%, to close at $4.38 per share on December 19, 2025.

