INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Acadia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACAD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Acadia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 24, 2025, Acadia issued a press release "announc[ing] top-line results from the Phase 3 COMPASS PWS trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of intranasal carbetocin (ACP-101) in patients with hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS)." The press release disclosed that the drug "did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement over placebo on the study's primary endpoint, change from baseline to Week 12 on the Hyperphagia Questionnaire for Clinical Trials (HQ-CT), nor was there separation from placebo on any secondary endpoint." Acadia's Head of Research and Development stated that, "given these results, we do not intend to investigate intranasal carbetocin any further."

On this news, Acadia's stock price fell $2.34 per share, or 9.92%, to close at $21.26 per share on September 24, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP