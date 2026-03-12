INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AeroVironment, Inc. - AVAV

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AeroVironment, Inc. ("AeroVironment" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVAV). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether AeroVironment and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 9, 2025, AeroVironment reported its financial results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. Among other items, the Company reported earnings per share of only $0.44, falling well short of the consensus estimate of $0.80. Gross margins fell to 20.9% from 43% in the prior-year quarter, as cost of goods sold surged to 79% of revenue. AeroVironment reported a loss of $67.4 million for the quarter, compared to a $21.2 million profit for the same period in the prior year.

On this news, AeroVironment's stock price fell $36.17 per share, or 12.85%, to close at $245.25 per share on December 10, 2025.

Then, on March 2, 2026, Raymond James cut its rating on AeroVironment from Strong Buy to Underperform, citing uncertainty around the U.S. Space Force's Satellite Communications Augmentation Resource ("SCAR") program, which had been AeroVironment's largest contract at roughly $1.4 billion in expected value. Work on the SCAR program is now under review and may be split among new vendors or paused entirely, putting that revenue at risk.

On this news, AeroVironment's stock price fell $43.93 per share, or 17.42%, to close at $208.32 per share on March 2, 2026.

Then, on March 10, 2026, AeroVironment announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other items, AeroVironment reported a third-quarter operating loss of $179.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.1 million for the same period in fiscal year 2025. The result included the impact of a $151.3 million goodwill impairment in the Company's space division after a stop-work order tied to the Space Force's SCAR program.

On this news, AeroVironment's stock price fell $13.84 per share, or 16.25%, to close at $207.73 per share on March 11, 2026.

