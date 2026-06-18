INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aether Holdings, Inc. - ATHR

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aether Holdings, Inc. ("Aether" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATHR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Aether and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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Aether completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in April 2025, initially selling 1.8 million shares of common stock at $4.30 per share. Then, on July 23, 2025, BMF Reports published a short report on Aether, entitled "Paper Empire: Nasdaq ($ATHR) The Fraudulent Foundations of Aether Holdings." The report alleged that Aether was built on "fake filings, insider enrichment, and outright deception." Among other things, BMF Reports alleged lock-up violations and undisclosed insider dealings through 28 Ventures, involvement by a FINRA-barred broker, auditor red flags, and minimal property and equipment. BMF Reports concluded: "This isn't a business – it's a blueprint for a pump-and-dump." The report also questioned Aether's July 2025 announcement that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Edge Media, Inc., had acquired AltcoinInvesting.co, which Aether described as a specialized digital asset research and publication. BMF Reports alleged that the acquired site had minimal traffic, no active newsletter, podcast, or content cadence, and no visible monetization or customer funnel.

On this news, Aether's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 23.95%, to close at $6.32 per share on July 23, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP