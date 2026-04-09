INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. - AIRO

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. ("Airo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AIRO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Airo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On or around June 13, 2025, Airo conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") of 6.9 million shares priced at $10.00 per share. Then, on March 31, 2026, Airo issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, missing consensus estimates with respect to both operating profit and sales. Airo also announced the decision to abandon its electric air taxi business.

On this news, Airo's stock price fell $0.97 per share, or 11.26%, to close at $7.61 per share on March 31, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP