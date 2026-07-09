INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alamos Gold Inc. - AGI

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Alamos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On June 18, 2026, Alamos issued a press release "provid[ing] operational updates at its Young-Davidson and Island Gold District operations, as well as revised its second quarter production and cost guidance." Specifically, Alamos advised that the Young-Davidson operation "experienced two seismic events, with one occurring at an active mining front" and causing infrastructure damage. Alamos advised that the same operation experienced "three days of unplanned downtime" after "experienc[ing] power outages due to storm related damage to the regional power line in late May." Accordingly, "the Company expects Young-Davidson production to be lower than anticipated for the second quarter and in-line with the first quarter" and "is revising its second quarter production guidance to between 130,000 and 135,000 ounces, reflecting the shortfall at Young-Davidson[.]"

On this news, Alamos's stock price fell $4.30 per share, or 11.83%, to close at $32.04 per share on June 22, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP