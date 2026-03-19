INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. - ALDX

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aldeyra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALDX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Aldeyra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 17, 2026, Aldeyra issued a press release "announc[ing] receipt of a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) of reproxalap, an investigational drug candidate, for the treatment of dry eye disease." According to Aldeyra's press release, "[t]he CRL stated that there is 'a lack of substantial evidence consisting of adequate and well-controlled investigations … that the drug product will have the effect it purports or is represented to have under the conditions of use prescribed, recommended, or suggested in its proposed labeling' and that 'the application has failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.' The letter also stated that the 'inconsistency of study results raises serious concerns about the reliability and meaningfulness of the positive findings' and that the 'totality of evidence from the completed clinical trials does not support the effectiveness of the product.'"

On this news, Aldeyra's stock price fell $2.99 per share, or 70.69%, to close at $1.24 per share on March 17, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP