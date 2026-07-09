INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alibaba Group Holding Limited - BABA

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Pomerantz LLP

Jul 09, 2026, 19:57 ET

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba" or the "Company") (NYSE: BABA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Alibaba and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 24, 2026, the Financial Times reported that Anthropic has accused Alibaba "of obtaining illicit access to Claude by creating fake accounts designed to access the AI model which the American company does not offer to Chinese groups." 

On this news, Alibaba's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $7.53 per ADR, or 7.34%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $95.07 per ADR on June 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

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