INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. - ATEC

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ("Alphatec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATEC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Alphatec and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 5, 2026, Alphatec released its first quarter 2026 financial results, missing consensus estimates in revenue and stating that "deliveries were lower than the prior year period, resulting in lower revenue recognition for the quarter." The Company also reduced its full year 2026 EOS revenue outlook, disclosing that EOS "installation timing was a challenge in the quarter" and that the Company had "committed to a number of units" that it "did not fulfill."

On this news, Alphatec's stock price fell $3.24 per share, or 31.7%, to close at $6.99 per share on May 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP