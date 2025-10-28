INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of American Battery Technology Company - ABAT

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of American Battery Technology Company ("American Battery" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABAT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether American Battery and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 15, 2025, American Battery disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the U.S. Department of Energy ("DoE") had terminated its grant for the construction of a commercial scale facility for the manufacturing of battery cathode grade lithium hydroxide. Under the grant, the DoE would have contributed $57.7 million towards the facility, while the Company would have put in an equal amount.

On this news, American Battery's stock price fell $6.48 per share, or 57.19%, over the following three trading sessions, closing at $1.85 per share on October 17, 2025.

