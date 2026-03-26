INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. - AVXL

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVXL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Anavex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On March 25, 2026, Anavex issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has withdrawn its application for the marketing authorization of blarcamesine in the EU as an add-on therapy for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease in adults, which had been under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)." The press release said that "[t]he decision to withdraw the application follows feedback from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) indicating that it would not be in a position to issue a positive opinion for the application at this time."

On this news, Anavex's stock price fell $1.45 per share, or 34.61%, to close at $2.74 per share on March 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP