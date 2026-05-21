INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Angi Inc. - ANGI

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Angi Inc. ("Angi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANGI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Angi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 5, 2026, Angi reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and published a letter to shareholders. Among other things, the Company disclosed revenue of $238.2 million, down 3% compared to the prior-year period. Angi also disclosed an operating loss of $9.5 million, compared to operating income of $20.0 million in the prior-year period, and adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million, compared to $27.7 million in the prior-year period. In addition, Angi disclosed that Network Revenue declined 56% year-over-year and that Revenue per Lead decreased 5% year-over-year, which the Company attributed primarily to delivering additional leads to subscription Pros in excess of their contract values. Angi further disclosed that Average Monthly Active Pros declined to approximately 105,000, compared to approximately 134,000 in the prior-year period, representing a decrease of approximately 22%. In its shareholder letter, Angi also announced a strategic shift focused on an AI-native platform. As part of that shift, the Company stated that it would "feature-freeze the legacy platform, stop focusing on near-term revenue goals, and cease quarterly guidance."

On this news, Angi's stock price fell $2.61 per share, or 35.22%, to close at $4.80 per share on May 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP