INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Arq, Inc. - ARQ

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Arq, Inc. ("Arq" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARQ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Arq and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 9, 2026, Arq issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. Among other items, Arq reported a GAAP loss per share of $1.20, missing analyst estimates by $1.14. Arq also issued 2026 revenue guidance in the range of $120 million - $125 million, well below the $136.9 million consensus estimate. On March 10, 2026, during a related earnings call, Arq's Chief Executive Officer said that the Company had decided "to pause our GAC [granular activated carbon] production project to conduct a comprehensive engineering and production process optimization review of the best path forward" and did "not have a firm timeline for completion."

Following these disclosures, Arq's stock price fell $1.56 per share, or 48.75%, to close at $1.64 per share on March 10, 2026.

