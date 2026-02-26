INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. - AHT

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. ("Ashford" or the "Company") (NYSE: AHT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ashford and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 13, 2026, Ashford issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has extended its Highland mortgage loan secured by 18 hotels" and that "to preserve the Company's liquidity position as it evaluates strategic alternatives, preferred dividends have been suspended, including dividends previously declared for record holders of the Company's Series D, F, G, H, I, J, K, L and M preferred stock as of December 31, 2025, and payable on January 15, 2026."

On this news, Ashford's stock price fell $0.35 per share, or 8.1%, to close at $3.97 per share on January 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP