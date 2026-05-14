INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ashland Inc. - ASH

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ashland Inc. ("Ashland" or the "Company") (NYSE: ASH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ashland and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 28, 2026, Ashland issued a press release reporting its second quarter 2026 results and updating its full-year outlook. Among other items, Ashland reported both revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share that fell short of consensus estimates. CEO Guillermo Novo said that "results were impacted by specific operational challenges" and that "[o]perational headwinds associated with the ramp-up at our Hopewell manufacturing facility weighed on overall results." Ashland also provided updated full-year sales and EBITDA guidance to "reflect[] productivity challenges associated with the Hopewell scale-up, as well as softer energy-related demand tied to the Middle East conflict and reduced EV driven demand for BDO based derivatives."

On this news, Ashland's stock price fell $7.85 per share, or 13.77%, to close at $49.15 per share on April 29, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP