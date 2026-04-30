INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aviat Networks, Inc. - AVNW

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVNW). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Aviat and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 1, 2026, GlassHouse Research published a report alleging that Aviat was "not generating the earnings it reports," but instead was recognizing revenue ahead of billing, experiencing delays in cash collection, and extending payment timing to suppliers, thereby creating the appearance of stronger growth and profitability. The report's allegations focused on Aviat's use of working-capital dynamics, including increases in accounts receivable and contract assets, as well as timing-related accounting practices that may have inflated reported revenue, margins, and cash generation relative to underlying operational performance.

On this news, Aviat's stock price fell $2.94 per share, or 13%, to close at $19.67 per share on April 1, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP