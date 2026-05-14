INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Azenta, Inc. - AZTA

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Azenta, Inc. ("Azenta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AZTA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Azenta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 5, 2026, Azenta reported its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other items, the Company disclosed that its second quarter results "fell short" of expectations, reflecting "both execution gaps and a more cautious demand environment." Azenta further disclosed that results were impacted by "costs related to Automated Stores rework" and that the Company recorded a $149 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge during the quarter. In addition, Azenta reduced its fiscal 2026 outlook, stating that organic revenue was now expected to range from down approximately 2% to up 1%, compared to prior guidance of 3% to 5% growth. The Company also reduced its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook and announced that it was extending the timeline for its long-range plan targets from 2028 to 2029.

On this news, Azenta's stock price fell $6.23 per share, or 25.31%, to close at $18.38 per share on May 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP