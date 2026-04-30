INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Badger Meter, Inc. - BMI

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Badger Meter, Inc. ("Badger Meter" or the "Company") (NYSE: BMI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Badger Meter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 17, 2026, Badger Meter reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other items, Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.93, missing consensus estimates by $0.26, and revenue of $202.03 million, missing consensus estimates by $28.58 million. Badger disclosed that its utility water sales declined 10% year-over-year, reflecting project timing and softer short cycle municipal customer ordering.

On this news, Badger's stock price fell $36.75 per share, or 24.13%, to close at $115.54 per share on April 17, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP