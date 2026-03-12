INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Banco Santander, S.A. - SAN

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Santander and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 27, 2026, Reuters published an article entitled "Wall Street hit by UK mortgage lender collapse, raising fears of more credit 'cockroaches.'" The article reported that "Wall Street lenders on Friday were rocked by the implosion of little-known UK mortgage provider Market Financial Solutions Ltd, fueling concerns about wider losses among banks and reviving warnings of more 'cockroaches'" – i.e., signifiers of deeper risks – "in the booming private credit industry." The article further reported that Santander faces potential losses from the Market Financial Solutions collapse.

Following publication of the Reuters article, Santander's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $0.98 per ADS, or 7.57%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $11.96 per ADS on February 28, 2026.

