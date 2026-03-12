INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Banco Santander, S.A. - SAN

News provided by

Pomerantz LLP

Mar 12, 2026, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Santander and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 27, 2026, Reuters published an article entitled "Wall Street hit by UK mortgage lender collapse, raising fears of more credit 'cockroaches.'" The article reported that "Wall Street lenders on Friday were rocked by the implosion of little-known UK mortgage provider Market Financial Solutions Ltd, fueling concerns about wider losses among banks and reviving warnings of more 'cockroaches'" – i.e., signifiers of deeper risks – "in the booming private credit industry." The article further reported that Santander faces potential losses from the Market Financial Solutions collapse. 

Following publication of the Reuters article, Santander's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $0.98 per ADS, or 7.57%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $11.96 per ADS on February 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tennant Company - TNC

INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tennant Company - TNC

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tennant Company ("Tennant" or the "Company") (NYSE: TNC). Such investors are advised...
INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Mereo BioPharma Group plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - MREO

INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Mereo BioPharma Group plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - MREO

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mereo BioPharma Group plc ("Mereo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MREO). Such...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics