INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Beyond Meat, Inc. - BYND

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Beyond Meat, Inc. ("Beyond Meat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BYND). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Beyond Meat and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 24, 2025, Beyond Meat announced that it "expects to record a non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025, related to certain of its long-lived assets," which it "expected to be material."

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell $0.655 per share, or 23.06%, to close at $2.185 per share on October 24, 2025.

Then, on November 3, 2025, Beyond Meat delayed its earnings announcement for the third quarter of 2025, citing the need for additional time to complete the impairment review.

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell $0.275 per share, or 16.52%, to close at $1.39 per share on November 3, 2025.

Then, on November 10, 2025, Beyond Meat reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Beyond Meat announced $112.3 million in losses from operations, which included "$77.4 million in non-cash impairment charges related to certain of the Company's long-lived assets."

On this news, Beyond Meat's stock price fell $0.12 per share, or 8.96%, to close at $1.22 per share on November 11, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP