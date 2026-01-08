INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bgin Blockchain Limited - BGIN

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bgin Blockchain Limited ("Bgin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BGIN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bgin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 14, 2025, Bgin released unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, revealing that total revenue had declined roughly $96 million from the previous year, operating expenses increased 582.8%, and the Company's gross profit of $84.8 million in the prior year had plummeted to a gross loss of $6.3 million. Then, on December 5, 2025, Bgin disclosed that it had "terminated its employment relationship" with its Chief Communications Officer "on a mutual amicable basis." Then, on December 15, 2025, Bgin disclosed that the Company had "resolved not to renew or negotiate new terms for continued engagement" with its current auditor and had "approved the engagement of . . . an independent registered public accounting firm, to serve as the auditor of the Company, effective December 12, 2025."

As of December 29, 2025, Bgin's stock closed at $2.45, below the IPO price.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

