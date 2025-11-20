INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bicycle Therapeutics plc - BCYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bicycle Therapeutics plc ("Bicycle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BCYC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bicycle and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 31, 2025, RBC Capital Markets analyst Leonid Timashev downgraded Bicycle to Sector Perform from Outperform, citing delays in development of zelenectide pevedotin, which is in phase 2/3 development for metastatic urothelial cancer, due to pushing dose selection to the first quarter of 2026. Timashev noted that the urothelial cancer treatment space is growing more competitive, and asserted that any further delays from Bicycle will only help sales of a competing Pfizer product.

Following the downgrade, Bicycle's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.69 per ADR, or 7.88%, to close at $8.07 per ADR on October 31, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP