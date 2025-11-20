INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bitdeer Technologies Group - BTDR

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bitdeer Technologies Group ("Bitdeer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTDR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bitdeer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 10, 2025, Bitdeer issued a press release reporting its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Bitdeer reported earnings per share of -$1.28, significantly missing the consensus estimate of -$0.22. Bitdeer also disclosed that "development of [its] next-generation Seal 04 [ASIC chip] is significantly delayed."

On this news, Bitdeer's stock price fell $2.63 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $15.02 per share on November 11, 2025.

Then, on November 12, 2025, Bitdeer issues a press release "report[ing] a fire incident at its under-construction facility in Massillon, Ohio." According to the press release, "[t]he fire incident occurred on the afternoon of November 11" and "2 of the 26 buildings currently under construction sustained fire damage."

On this news, Bitdeer's stock price fell another $2.83 per share, or 20.3%, to close at $11.11 per share on November 13, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP