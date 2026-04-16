INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BitGo Holdings, Inc. - BTGO

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BitGo Holdings, Inc. ("BitGo" or the "Company") (NYSE: BTGO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BitGo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On or around January 22, 2026, BitGo conducted its initial public offering of approximately 11.8 million shares of Class A common stock priced at $18.00 per share. Then, on March 26, 2026, BitGo issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, BitGo reported a net loss of $14.8 million for 2025, compared to $156.6 million in net income for 2024.

On this news, BitGo's stock price fell $1.43 per share, or 15.71%, to close at $7.67 per share on March 27, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP