INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. - TCPC

News provided by

Pomerantz LLP

Jan 29, 2026, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. ("BlackRock TCP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCPC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BlackRock TCP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 23, 2026, BlackRock TCP disclosed a 19% decline in the net asset value of the private corporate loans it owns tied to a sharp rise in nonperforming loans. 

On this news, BlackRock TCP's stock price fell $0.76 per share, or 12.97%, to close at $5.10 per share on January 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.  

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. - AHT

INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. - AHT

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. ("Ashford" or the "Company") (NYSE: AHT). Such...
INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in F5, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - FFIV

INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in F5, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - FFIV

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against F5, Inc. ("F5" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FFIV). Such investors are...
More Releases From This Source