INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of C3.ai, Inc. - AI

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of C3.ai, Inc. ("C3" or the "Company") (NYSE: AI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether C3 and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2026, C3 announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2026, which fell significantly short of consensus estimates. C3 also announced a restructuring plan that "includes a 26% reduction in its global workforce," "in connection with [which], the Company estimates that it will incur approximately $10.0 million to $12.0 million in pre-tax restructuring charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, consisting of cash expenditures related to severance, other one-time termination benefits, and non-cash expenditures related to stock-based compensation."

On this news, C3's stock price fell $1.91 per share, or 18.53%, to close at $8.40 per share on February 26, 2026.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP