INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Camping World Holdings, Inc. - CWH

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Camping World Holdings, Inc. ("Camping World" or the "Company") (NYSE: CWH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Camping World and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 29, 2025, Camping World released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting, among other things, a reduction in 2026 guidance to "$310 million on the EBITDA side," due in part to rebuilding the Company's "inventory positions." Camping World's CEO, Marcus Lemonis, further announced that he had "laid down the gauntlet with the team" in "pushing them to liquidate out of inventory."

On this news, Camping World's stock price fell $4.17 per share, or 24.8%, to close at $12.65 per share on October 29, 2025.

Then, on February 25, 2026, Camping World released its fourth quarter 2025 financial results, reporting, among other things, "a net loss of $(109.1) million" (an increased loss of 83.3%), and "total gross margin was 28.8%, a decrease of 247 basis points." The Company further disclosed that it "implemented strict, corrective inventory management objectives to structurally improve [] turnover rates. These actions are expected to result in gross margin headwinds in the first half of 2026."

On this news, Camping World's stock price fell $1.79 per share, or 16.5%, to close at $9.06 per share on February 25, 2026.

