INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation - COF

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Capital One Financial Corporation ("Capital One" or the "Company") (NYSE: COF).

The investigation concerns whether Capital One and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 22, 2026, Capital One reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. Among other items, Capital One reported earnings per share of $3.86, missing analyst expectations of $4.14. Capital One's efficiency ratio, a key measure of costs relative to revenue, came in at 60%, also missing analyst expectations.

On this news, Capital One's stock price fell $17.77 per share, or 7.56%, to close at $217.30 per share on January 23, 2026.

