INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CarMax, Inc. - KMX

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CarMax, Inc. ("CarMax" or the "Company") (NYSE: KMX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CarMax and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 25, 2025, CarMax issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. CarMax reported earnings per share ("EPS") of only $0.64 on $6.6 billion in sales, falling well short of consensus estimates of EPS of $1.03 on $7 billion in sales. CarMax's Chief Executive Officer described the quarter as "challenging" and said that the Company would cut selling, general and administrative spending by $150 million over the next 18 months.

On this news, CarMax's stock price fell $11.5 per share, or 20.07%, to close at $45.60 per share on September 25, 2025.

