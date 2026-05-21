INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Certara, Inc. - CERT

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Certara, Inc. ("Certara" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CERT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Certara and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 11, 2026, Certara reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Certara disclosed that services revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $57.2 million, while services bookings declined 14% year-over-year to $66.6 million. In discussing the quarter, Certara said that it saw "softer performance from Tier 1 customers in MIDD services" and that services performance was "mixed." The Company also announced its exit from the regulatory business in their service segment. In response to a question about consistency between software and services performance, Certara said that there had been "a lot of inconsistency and back and forth" over the last few quarters.

On this news, Certara's stock price fell $1.18 per share, or approximately 19%, to close at $5.13 on May 11, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP