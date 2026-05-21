INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - CHKP

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ("Check Point" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CHKP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Check Point and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 30, 2026, Check Point reported first quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that product revenue was impacted by "go-to-market changes implemented at the beginning of the quarter," which created near-term headwinds in its security appliance business. During the accompanying earnings call, management further disclosed that these changes would have "a short-term impact on our business" and would "negatively affect our 2026 revenue projections."

On this news, Check Point's stock price fell $27.49 per share, or 19.64%, to close at $112.47 per share on April 30, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP