INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. - CMPX

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. ("Compass" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CMPX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Compass and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 27, 2026, Compass issued a press release announcing results from a phase 2/3 study evaluating its drug tovecimig as a biliary tract cancer treatment. Although the press release emphasized that the study "met the key secondary endpoint of [progression-free survival] and showed additional compelling results", the study also missed another key secondary endpoint, overall survival.

On this news, Compass's stock price fell $3.24 per share, or 64.41%, to close at $1.79 per share on April 27, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP