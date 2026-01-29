INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated - CORT

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ("Corcept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Corcept and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 31, 2025, Corcept issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration . . . has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypertension secondary to hypercortisolism." The press release stated that "[w]hile the FDA acknowledged that Corcept's pivotal GRACE trial met its primary endpoint and that data from the company's GRADIENT trial provided confirmatory evidence, the Agency concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness."

On this news, Corcept's stock price fell $35.40 per share, or 50.42%, to close at $34.80 per share on December 31, 2025.

