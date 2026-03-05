INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coty Inc. - COTY

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Coty Inc. ("Coty" or the "Company") (NYSE: COTY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Coty and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 5, 2026, Coty reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other items, Coty disclosed non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.14, missing the consensus estimate by $0.04. Coty also withdrew its full-year 2026 guidance and unveiled a turnaround strategy aimed at refocusing on core brands.

On this news, Coty's stock price fell $0.49 per share, or 15.56%, to close at $2.66 per share on February 6, 2026.

