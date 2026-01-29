INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CVRx, Inc. - CVRX

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CVRx, Inc. ("CVRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVRX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CVRx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 7, 2025, CVRx announced weaker than expected preliminary first quarter results. In the Company's earnings press release, CVRx's President and Chief Executive Officer said that "many of [the Company's] newer sales representatives are still in the early stages of development."

On this news, CVRx's stock price fell $5.34 per share, or 46.3%, to close at $6.20 per share on April 8, 2025.

Then, on May 8, 2025, CVRx announced weak first quarter results and lowered its full year revenue guidance. During the related earnings call, CEO Hykes said that recent salesforce changes at the Company were "more significant than initially anticipated and resulted in 25% of our current territory managers being hired between December and March."

On this news, CVRx's stock price fell $3.01 per share, or 38.7%, to close at $4.77 per share on May 9, 2025.

