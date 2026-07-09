INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Datavault AI Inc. - DVLT

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DVLT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Datavault and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On October 31, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a short report on Datavault. The report alleged, among other things, that Datavault was a "stock promotion" that relied on misleading press releases and "empty claims" concerning artificial intelligence, quantum computing, Web 3.0, and data monetization. Wolfpack further alleged that Datavault's press releases were filled with promotional buzzwords that did not reflect the Company's actual business operations. The report also questioned the activity on the Company's blockchain marketplace, alleging that Datavault's platform had virtually no trading activity. In addition, Wolfpack raised concerns about Datavault's leadership and affiliations, including alleged connections with a convicted felon.

On this news, Datavault's stock price fell $0.49 per share, or 19.44%, to close at $2.03 per share on October 31, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP