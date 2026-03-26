INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Disc Medicine, Inc. - IRON

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Disc Medicine, Inc. ("Disc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IRON). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Disc and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On January 15, 2026, Reuters reported that a drug under development by Disc faced a delay in its review timeline "after [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] scientists flagged safety and efficacy concerns[.]"

On this news, Disc's stock price fell $6.04 per share, or 7.84%, to close at $71.04 per share on January 15, 2026.

Then, on February 13, 2026, Disc issued a press release "announc[ing] that the [FDA] today issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for bitopertin as a treatment for patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP)." Per the press release, "the FDA concluded that the trials did not show evidence of association between percent change in PPIX and sunlight exposure-based endpoints, as measured in the trials".

On this news, Disc's stock price fell $15.70 per share, or 21.91%, to close at $55.95 per share on February 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP