INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. - DSGR

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. ("DSG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DSGR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DSG and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 5, 2026, DSG announced its full year and fourth quarter 2025 financial results. On a related earnings call, DSG's CEO Bryan King said that the Company had "navigated challenging headwinds in 2025 . . . including those driven by fluid tariffs." Just months earlier, at a November 18, 2025 conference, CFO Ron Knutson had stated that DSG could "plan around" the impact of tariffs, describing the Company as "in a pretty good place around the tariff side."

On this news, DSG's stock price fell $7.81 per share, or 26.29%, to close at $21.90 per share on March 5, 2026.

