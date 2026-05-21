INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Doximity, Inc. - DOCS

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Doximity, Inc. ("Doximity" or the "Company") (NYSE: DOCS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Doximity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 13, 2026, Doximity issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results. Among other items, Doximity guided for full-year revenue in the range of $664 million to $676 million, compared to estimates of $687.04 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $323 million to $335 million. Doximity's management highlighted AI cost pressure, with the Company's vice president of investor relations citing gross margin impact "driven by AI compute costs" and CEO Jeff Tangney warning that higher AI investment will "weigh on near-term margins."

On this news, Doximity's stock price fell $5.38 per share, or 23%, to close at $18.01 per share on May 14, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP