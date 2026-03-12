INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Elevance Health, Inc. - ELV

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Elevance Health, Inc. ("Elevance" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELV). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Elevance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 2, 2026, Elevance disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it "was notified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ('CMS') of its intent to impose intermediate sanctions suspending enrollment of Medicare beneficiaries into the Company's Medicare Advantage-Prescription Drug ('MA-PD') plans and suspending certain communication activities to Medicare beneficiaries." Elevance said that "CMS has indicated that the proposed sanctions relate to alleged noncompliance by the Company with certain Medicare Advantage risk adjustment data submission requirements for dates of service prior to April 3, 2023" and that "[t]he sanctions are scheduled to take effect on March 31, 2026 unless CMS determines that the issues identified have been satisfactorily addressed."

On this news, Elevance's stock price fell $25.93 per share, or 8.1%, to close at $294.07 per share on March 2, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

