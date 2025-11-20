INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enovix Corporation - ENVX

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENVX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Enovix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 5, 2025, Enovix issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and hosted an earnings call to discuss the same. During the call, Enovix's management revealed that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor was its leading prospective customer, but disclosed that the battery samples that Enovix shipped to Honor earlier in the year failed to achieve Honor's life-cycle specifications, necessitating additional chemistry changes with new samples now expected to be shipped later this quarter. As a result, Enovix no longer expects to receive initial volume orders this year.

On this news, Enovix's stock price fell $2.29 per share, or 20.23%, to close at $9.03 per share on November 6, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP